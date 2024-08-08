Angel Reese has had quite the 2024, as she was drafted seventh overall by the Chicago Sky after another strong season at LSU, and it didn’t take her long to put her name in the WNBA record books.

In July, Reese broke Candace Parker’s record for consecutive double-doubles, putting together 15 straight games with 10+ points and 10+ rebounds, as she has been a dominant force in the paint for the Sky. On the season, she’s averaging 13.5 points and 11.9 rebounds per game, earning an All-Star nod as a rookie — adding a 12-point, 11-rebound double-double in a Team WNBA win over Team USA.

Off the court, Reese has become a phenomenon as well, with plenty of famous fans in the hip-hop space and becoming one of the faces of Reebok. As part of that partnership, Reese has a new collection she designed for Reebok that features three sneakers and a line of clothes that reflect her unique style.

ICY GIRL. GIVING YALL THE BLUES! DROPPING SOON! 🩵😮‍💨😇 https://t.co/Pi3y4e5s3g — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 8, 2024

Reese leans on a silver and icy blue color palette for the collection, which includes leggings, bodysuits, crop tops, and more, as she crosses over in both the athleisure and lifestyle space. The collection is up on Reebok’s website to look at, but isn’t available for purchase just yet, as it says “coming soon.”