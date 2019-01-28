The Lakers And Celtics Are The Betting Favorites To Land Anthony Davis

Getty Image

Rumblings have existed for some time that Anthony Davis could be changing teams in the near future but, on Monday morning, breaking news sent the speculation to a new level. Multiple sources reported that Davis informed the New Orleans Pelicans that he would not be signing a contract extension and, in essence, the superstar reportedly requested a trade to greener pastures.

With that in mind, the “trade machine” is firing all over the NBA world and the gambling universe is now jumping into the party. The good people of BetOnline.ag released odds on where Davis “will play next season” and, unsurprisingly, a pair of high-profile teams lead the way. The reporting on Davis’ trade request includes a nugget that Davis would like to be dealt to a championship-caliber destination and, while the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t there just yet, it would be easy to make an argument that a tandem of Davis and LeBron James would be quite a start.

As such, the Lakers are the “favorite” to land Davis according to these odds at +125 (5/4) and that makes sense. Los Angeles might be desperate to make an in-season move to acquire the All-NBA big man and, unlike the Boston Celtics, there are new CBA-related obstacles standing in the way of a deal before the Feb. 7 trade deadline.