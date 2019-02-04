Anthony Davis Reportedly Gave The Pelicans A List Of A ‘Handful’ Of Teams He’d Re-Sign With

02.04.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Anthony Davis‘ future is far from certain as the NBA’s trade deadline approaches, but the latest report about the Davis sweepstakes might indicate he actually gets traded this week. It’s been a full week now since news broke that Davis had informed the Pelicans he would not sign a supermax extension with the Pelicans, essentially asking the team for a trade.

Word of that request going pubic drew a fine for Davis, as well as a flurry of speculation about where Davis would land. The trade market for Davis is complicated, and one team already essentially dropped out of the sweepstakes (for now) when the New York Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis last week.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowsi reported that the Pelicans have been given a “handful” of teams that Davis would re-sign an extension with, which essentially doubles as a list of preferred destinations in a potential trade.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boston Celtics
TAGSANTHONY DAVISBOSTON CELTICSNEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 4 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

02.01.19 3 days ago 26 Comments
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP