Getty Image

Anthony Davis‘ future is far from certain as the NBA’s trade deadline approaches, but the latest report about the Davis sweepstakes might indicate he actually gets traded this week. It’s been a full week now since news broke that Davis had informed the Pelicans he would not sign a supermax extension with the Pelicans, essentially asking the team for a trade.

Word of that request going pubic drew a fine for Davis, as well as a flurry of speculation about where Davis would land. The trade market for Davis is complicated, and one team already essentially dropped out of the sweepstakes (for now) when the New York Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis last week.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowsi reported that the Pelicans have been given a “handful” of teams that Davis would re-sign an extension with, which essentially doubles as a list of preferred destinations in a potential trade.