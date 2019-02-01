Getty Image

From the moment Anthony Davis arrived on the trade block in full force, the Boston Celtics have been seen as a potential destination. Given Boston’s proximity to title contention and war chest of assets, the fit makes all the sense in the world but, from the beginning, the Celtics were essentially blocked from trading for Davis in-season.

Then, things went to a new level on Friday, with Kyrie Irving making some interesting comments about his future and the emergence of reporting that Davis doesn’t see Boston as a “destination long-term.”