The New Orleans Pelicans can’t afford to have Anthony Davis miss too much more time as their playoff hopes hinge on the health of their superstar.

Not only is there pressure to make the playoffs again for the reason of not regressing after a second round appearance a year ago, but Davis’ supermax extension and the possibility that he rejects it and effectively forces a trade this summer looms over everything the Pelicans do. Davis, however, has to think long term which is why he recently went to a hand specialist to look at his injured hand, with the possibility that he would miss two to four weeks more.

Luckily, the injury isn’t as severe as Davis and agent Rich Paul feared it could be, and Paul relayed information to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the Pelicans big man would be re-evaluated on Friday and again every two or three days for pain tolerance with the hope he could be back play next week.