Anthony Davis Doesn’t Like Playing Center So The Lakers Got Big

Anthony Davis doesn’t like playing center. Never in his career has he wanted to be a center. He frequently says that he doesn’t like doing it which is why his teams have always made sure to have at least two capable centers on the roster with him.

When the Lakers traded for Davis they immediately made moves to support this. They re-signed Javale McGee and brought in a favorite former teammate of Davis’s in DeMarcus Cousins. Which did lead to some questions as to why Los Angeles did this. After all, Davis is best when he plays center and LeBron James is even better when he’s playing power forward. Theoretically, that would give them their starting four and five and bolstering the backcourt would have seemed to be a bit more pressing need than the five spot.

Well, Davis put that answer to bed when at his introductory press conference he re-iterated how much he doesn’t like playing center, via Tania Ganguli of the L.A. Times.