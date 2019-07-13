Getty Image

It feels ages ago that we were engulfed in Anthony Davis trade pandemonium, given how many other seismic shifts the NBA has seen since the star big man was finally dealt from New Orleans to Los Angeles.

Davis’ trade to the Lakers was the first major domino to fall back in June, and in the weeks since, the Lakers have seen their in-house rivals add two superstars of their own, while plenty of other teams in the league positioned themselves to be a championship contender. With the dust almost all finally settled, it appears as though we’re set up for one of the best and most intriguing regular seasons in recent memory, something that has players like Davis excited about as well.

“This is one of the first years you can say you really don’t know who’s going to win because there’s a lot of great teams in the league,” Davis told Dime. “I think it’s going to help the league. The fans are going to love it. The players are going to love going in and competing every night with teams. It’s going to be a fun season. I’m pretty sure everyone’s looking forward to it and we’ll see what happens.”

As Davis gets ready for his introductory press conference with the Lakers on Saturday, he spoke with Dime on Thursday on behalf of Ruffles’ Sneaker Stash Giveaway. We talked about how he learned where he was going via Instagram because he had been watching a movie when it happened, his thoughts on the Lakers roster, conversations with LeBron and DeMarcus Cousins, his reaction to the other wild moves in the NBA this summer, sneakers, and much more.