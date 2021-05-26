The Los Angeles Lakers have drawn level with the Phoenix Suns. After dropping Game 1 in front of a raucous road crowd, the Lakers turned to their big guns to come out on top on Wednesday night, picking up a 109-102 win to make the series, 1-1, as the series shifts to Los Angeles.

Following his stinker in Game 1 which led to him taking responsibility for the loss, Anthony Davis came up gigantic. He lived at the free throw line and seemed to embrace contact in a way that he did not previously, scoring 34 points with 10 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks. Davis went 7-for-15 from the field and 18-for-21 from the charity stripe.

AD sends it away ❌ pic.twitter.com/NBwGblJNGr — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 26, 2021

Bron and AD taking over in the 4th 💪 pic.twitter.com/aYVzooWdpM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 26, 2021

It also helps to have LeBron James in these sorts of situations. The reigning NBA Finals MVP was not as dominant as he can be when the Lakers win, but his ability to control the pace of the game was huge, as were a handful of shots he hit down the stretch to keep the pressure on Phoenix. On the night, he scored 24 points and picked up a game-high nine assists.

"I wish I could coast like that." 👑 in ✈️ on TNT#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/CRDTQaGNmZ — NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2021

LeBron and Cam Johnson trading buckets to close out the 3Q! @Lakers by 7 on TNT. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/PEp3kT8sAW — NBA (@NBA) May 26, 2021

Perhaps the most impressive thing from the Lakers’ perspective was how they always seemed to have an answer. Enlivened by the home crowd, the Suns did not seem deterred, even when a Deandre Ayton dunk midway through the fourth quarter gave Phoenix its first lead since the first half. Marc Gasol hit a three on the ensuing trip, to which Ayton responded with another dunk to put the Suns ahead, 90-89.

From there, the Lakers’ defense put on the clamps. Perhaps it was the lack of Chris Paul, whose shoulder injury (mixed with a good night from Cameron Payne) limited him in the second half, and his ability to make things happen, but L.A. was immense, regardless, ripping off an 11-2 run to put enough distance between themselves and the home team.

It was a champion’s display from L.A., which now boasts home-court advantage in the series. And while there were plenty of positives for Phoenix — their fight was admirable, Deandre Ayton was once again great with 22 points and 10 rebounds, Devin Booker went for 31, Payne was excellent off the bench with 19 and seven assists — Paul’s ability to contribute going forward looms large. Even before he was largely put on ice in the second half, the shoulder injury he suffered in Game 1 was visibly bugging him, and it’s unclear whether he’ll be able to provide an effective counter-balance to James’ floor general abilities going forward.

Game 3 of Lakers-Suns will take place in the Staples Center on Thursday night. The game is scheduled to tip at 10 p.m. EST on TNT.