Getty Image

With the NBA Finals potentially ending on Monday night in Toronto, the countdown to the draft and free agency is about to begin in full.

Among the biggest stories leading into the draft later this month is the potential for Anthony Davis to be traded, either with an agreement in place on draft night or the Pelicans waiting until free agency settles out. Either way, rumors heated up on Monday as a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski offered insight into what the Pelicans are looking to get out of a Davis deal, and why the three-team route might end up being the best option for a team looking to get a deal done.

The Lakers, Knicks, Nets, Clippers, and Celtics all sit at the top of most people’s lists of potential suitors for Davis, but the star has apparently focused his attention on two of them. Almost on cue, much like with what we saw around the trade deadline, the moment one report came out of the Pelicans camp, another emerged from the Davis camp, this time from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.