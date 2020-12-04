The Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed a busy and fruitful stretch on the transaction front this week. First, the news broke at a surprising time that LeBron James agreed to a two-year extension to remain in Los Angeles. From there, Anthony Davis was next, with the talented big man inking a brand new deal that will keep him with the Lakers through his prime years and guarantee him nearly $200 million. As you may expect, the atmosphere was celebratory by all involved, from James to Davis to Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who negotiated deals as the agent for both players. However, there were others who were in quite a good mood on Thursday, and that includes Davis’ daughter, Nala.

After news of the contract broke, Davis jumped on a Zoom interview with Chris Geeter McGee of Spectrum SportsNet and, after a question about why he chose to sign the five-year deal, he began to answer in typical fashion. In an instance of perfect timing, Nala then interjected, making for a tremendous moment when she noticed that her father happened to be on video.

Watch out, Rich Paul: Anthony Davis has a new agent (his daughter) and her interrupting his Zoom interview with @geeter3 is the most adorable moment of the offseason. pic.twitter.com/YBAbjm0h36 — Harrison Film Room (@hmfaigen) December 4, 2020

The new contract will pay Davis $190 million over five years, with an early termination option after the 2023-24 season, assuring Davis and his family are in L.A. for the foreseeable future, which seems to have his daughter pretty pleased.