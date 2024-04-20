The 3-6 matchup in the Western Conference was one of the most highly anticipated series of the first round, with the Timberwolves playing host to the Suns to open things up on Saturday afternoon. The Suns won all three regular season meetings by double figures, so there was a sense Phoenix had Minnesota’s number and the Wolves would be the team having to make the adjustments.

Early on the two teams battled in a closely contested affair, with Kevin Durant proving unstoppable from the midrange as the Suns led 28-27 after the first quarter. However, in the middle periods the Timberwolves defense tightened up and they started to open up a lead as Phoenix couldn’t find the shot-making around Durant to keep pace. In the third quarter, it was a massive run led by Anthony Edwards that saw Minnesota stretch out a 20-point lead going into the fourth, with Edwards making tough bucket after tough bucket to close out the quarter.

Anthony Edwards is in HIS BAG right now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dHNa3fxVo1 — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 20, 2024

After the first of his two threes over Durant, Edwards was talking loud to KD as they went back down the floor, as Edwards made sure the future Hall of Famer knew he couldn’t guard him. The best part about it was how much Durant enjoyed the young superstar’s talk, as he couldn’t help but crack a big smile as Edwards talked his shit.

It was almost a cathartic series opener for the Wolves, a franchise that has had nothing in the way of playoff success in the last couple decades. There’s still a long way to go in this series, but Game 1 was quite the statement from the West’s 3-seed that this regular season was just the beginning. No one made a bigger statement than Edwards in his 18-point third quarter, as he offered a reminder of his ability to take over and made sure KD and the Suns heard all about it.

After the Suns 120-95 win, Edwards called the exchange with KD one of the most fun moments of his life.