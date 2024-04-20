Anthony Edwards And The Timberwolves Torched The Suns In Game 1

The Suns and Timberwolves got their first round series underway in Minnesota on Saturday afternoon, and after considerable conversation in the buildup about how Phoenix had owned the season series, the Wolves came out and made quite the statement with a 120-95 blowout win in Game 1.

Early on it was a back-and-forth affair with Kevin Durant putting on a shot-making exhibition to push the Suns to a 28-27 lead after the first quarter.

However, the Suns struggled to provide much offensive support for Durant, who finished with 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Devin Booker (18 points, 5-of-16 shooting) struggled with Minnesota’s ball pressure and while Bradley Beal was efficient, he only took 10 shots for 15 points. The Wolves were fine letting KD make tough shots (which he happily obliged) but made sure to stay attached to the Phoenix guard duo in order to gum up the works for the Suns offense (which hit just 9-of-28 from three).

As the Wolves defense turned up the heat, Minnesota’s offense was able to get in rhythm as well. Karl-Anthony Towns had it going in the first half, scoring 13 points to keep the Wolves offense rolling with Anthony Edwards dealing with foul trouble.

After taking a 10-point lead at halftime, the Timberwolves opened that lead up to 20 going into the fourth thanks to a sensational third quarter from Edwards. The young star guard was simply unstoppable, showing off his own shot-making expertise from all three levels, slicing to the rim, showing off the footwork in the midrange, and hitting some big stepbacks over Kevin Durant — and letting him know all about it.

Edwards put the exclamation point on the win with a breakaway dunk after a steal, sending the Minnesota crowd into a frenzy and giving Wolves fans some real hope that this could be the first deep playoff run in two decades.

While Edwards’ 33-point, 9-rebound, 6-assist performance was the dominant headline, he got help up and down the roster. Towns finished with 19 points and Rudy Gobert was a force inside with 14 points and 16 rebounds (six offensive). Then there was the bench contribution from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who had 18 points and played some spectacular defense on Booker to frustrate the Suns star into a tough shooting night.