With LeBron James inching towards retirement and guys like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant not too far behind, there are constant discussions of who will be the NBA’s next “face of the league.” That will have to get sorted out on the court by the various young stars in the conversation, as you don’t get that title without winning titles — or, at the least, competing for them regularly.

It’s not just fans and media that want to figure that out, but sneaker companies and brands are placing their bets on who will be the league’s next big star. Jayson Tatum leads the league in endorsement deals and just got the NBA 2K25 cover fresh off his first championship, while his USA Basketball teammate Anthony Edwards also got some big news on Wednesday when word broke that he had a new deal with adidas to make him the face of their basketball division, paying eight-figures annually.

Minnesota Timberwolves All-NBA star Anthony Edwards has signed a multiyear contract extension with Adidas that sources say reaches eight figures annually. Significant new deal cements Edwards as a face of Adidas. pic.twitter.com/QYiDY2Xwoi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2024

Edwards has gotten off to a tremendous start to his career and has brought the Timberwolves into the title conversation. He’s also one of the most unique and engaging personalities in the game, and his launch of the AE1 with adidas was extremely well-received. Edwards will hope to take on a starring role for Team USA in Paris this summer, and if he and the Wolves continue their ascent, adidas will probably get some strong returns on their investment in him as the biggest star on their hoops roster.