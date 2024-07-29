One of the best parts of the Olympics every year is watching athletes from other sports in the crowd cheering on their fellow countrymen and women. It’s especially cool when it’s stars of bigger sports, who make hundreds of millions of dollars, hyping up athletes in smaller sports.

During the Opening Ceremonies, we got a very funny video of the ever-confident Anthony Edwards insisting to the Olympic table tennis players they wouldn’t shut him out in a game. On the men’s basketball team’s off day, Edwards swung by the table tennis competition to support his new-found friends, and was absolutely hyped watching Lily Zhang take on Brazil’s Bruna Takahashi. After Zhang won a critical point to take the fifth set with the match tied 2-2, the camera cut to Edwards in the crowd where he was fired up and dapping folks up.

Anthony Edwards in the crowd 😂😂😂💀 pic.twitter.com/Elt8rp4JrU — The Daily Wolves (@TheDailyWolves) July 29, 2024

I really love the cut to the crowd and it being Ant as the only one standing, clearly talking some sh*t and looking for folks to dap up in his excitement. This is, truly, what the Olympics are all about and it’s cool to see Ant and some of the biggest stars in basketball taking advantage of the unique opportunity to experience some other sports and firing up their Team USA teammates in the process.