Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant have become friendly rivals in a way, as the Wolves up-and-coming young star idolized Durant growing up and has delighted in getting a chance to battle with the future Hall of Famer. The two met in this year’s playoffs, with Edwards’ Wolves getting the best of Durant’s Suns, and Edwards didn’t pass up the chance to talk trash to his favorite player — which Durant clearly loved.

It’s the type of relationship that can only be forged between two elite competitors, who relish the opportunity to try and meet a challenge. Now, the two are teammates on Team USA, but the competition between them hasn’t stopped. Edwards said after the Wolves playoff win that he’d be reminding KD he sent him home all summer, and got the best of KD once again in practice this week when he threw down a big dunk on Durant that went viral thanks to an incredible photo.

Durant, our most online NBA superstar, naturally saw the reactions and authored a simple (and very funny) response, referencing an iconic CJ McCollum tweet.

I tried Jennifer https://t.co/iRhCMSt2Hp — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) July 25, 2024

For one, it’s a truly sensational photo and if I were Anthony Edwards I’d have it framed and hanging in my house as soon as I got back from Paris. It’s also not surprising that Durant would have some fun with it, but you can bet Ant will add this to his list of things to remind KD of the remainder of the Olympics.