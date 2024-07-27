Anthony Edwards has endeared himself to basketball fans over the years for one main reason: The dude is perpetually confident in his ability to do anything. Through hell or high water, whenever Edwards is asked about his ability on the basketball court or in any other sport, he backs himself to rise to the occasion. (The one exception to this is when he gets compared to Michael Jordan.)

Anyway, we got a wonderful example of this while Team USA was on its boat for the Olympic Opening Ceremony on Friday. Edwards was simply minding his own business when Steph Curry decided to instigate, saying “they say they’d smack you, 21-0.” The catch is that this had nothing to do with basketball, and instead, Curry was talking about the American table tennis team, who he then introduced to Edwards.

“I don’t believe it, I don’t believe it,” Edwards told the Olympic athletes about how they would do in their sport against him. “I don’t believe it. I’m not having it, I’m not having it. 11-0? I’m scoring one point. One point, I’m scoring.”

Upon being told that there is only one way to find out if this is true, Edwards made clear that he would like to play against them to get an answer. With great respect to Ant, I am not confident that this would end well for him, but kudos to him for believing in himself — and, of course, kudos to Curry for understanding that he can get his USA Basketball teammate going whenever he wants.