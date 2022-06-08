anthony edwards hustle
Here Are Some Clips Of Anthony Edwards Being A Trash Talking Menace In ‘Hustle’

Anthony Edwards is rapidly becoming the most entertaining person in basketball. Yes, he is extremely good on the hardwood and is a major reason why the Minnesota Timberwolves emerged from the play-in tournament to make the playoffs this year. Off the court, Edwards has emerged as perhaps the best quote in all of basketball, as he somehow manages to say something extremely funny any time he is asked about anything.

As it turns out, he’s also got some pretty good acting chops. Edwards is one of the several current and former basketball players who appear in the film Hustle, which released on Netflix on Wednesday after having a limited theatrical release last week. While Juancho Hernangómez is the hooper at the center of the film, Edwards plays Kermit Wilts, his rival.

I have given you this information to prepare you for the following two clips from the movie, which feature Edwards playing basketball against Hernangómez and talking so much trash that he gets extremely mad at Ant (in the movie, of course, although I suppose I wasn’t on set to confirm or deny if this actually got under his skin).

At this point, it would be easier to make a list of things Anthony Edwards would not be good at.

