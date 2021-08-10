DimeMag

Anthony Edwards Gives An Update On His Offseason, Which Involves Bowling And Getting ‘Baptized In Lake Minnetonka’

Associate Editor

Anthony Edwards is at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The runner-up in the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year voting is not playing at Summer League, ostensibly because the Minnesota Timberwolves don’t see much of a need for him to play in it, but the good news is that we at least got an interview with him out of it, which is always good news.

Edwards is high on the list of the NBA’s most fun and engaging personalities, and seemingly every time a microphone was in front of his face during his rookie campaign, the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft made people laugh. That applied once again on Monday evening, as Edwards, who attended the Timberwolves’ game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, gave a fun little update on his summer. The highlights:

  • The ankle sprain he suffered as a member of the USA Basketball Select Team before the Tokyo Olympics has healed and he’s good.
  • He’s “got a new hobby: bowling.” Being asked if he uses bumpers did not sit well with him, but Edwards says he’s bowling around 200.
  • He was “baptized in Lake Minnetonka.” He would like it if Timberwolves fans join him to swim (he can do that “like Michael Phelps”) and jet ski.

“Multi-talented, baby,” Edwards says to end the interview. I hope we get a daily check-in with him while he is at Summer League.

