Football fans were saddened to learn of the death of John Madden earlier this week. Madden, who passed away suddenly at 85, helped introduce people to football in a number of ways — he was a Super Bowl winning head coach with the Oakland Raiders, a broadcaster whose enthusiasm for the sport came through any time he did a game, and a person whose name is on an NFL video game giant.

That last thing has made it so Madden was a constant in the lives of football fans even after he decided to leave the broadcast booth. EA Sports’ Madden series doesn’t include his face anymore, but it’s a medium through which people can experience and learn about the game of football, which Madden famously wanted with the franchise.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves is apparently someone who loves playing the game, as he fancies himself the best Madden player in the NBA. And in his eyes, there was only one way to pay tribute to Madden following his death: fire up the game and lay a whooping on someone.

Later, Edwards said he was "the best basketball-Madden player in the world." When asked about John Madden's death, he said: "It was sickening, man. I was playing Madden when I heard the news. So I had to beat somebody by 30, 40 points to show my respect. — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) January 1, 2022

Ant said he wouldn't want any of his teammates to join him in any Madden 3-on-3 game/tournament. He'd want YouTubers BlackReign4 and Throne to join him. "They'd be on my team and we won't lose." — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) January 1, 2022

Edwards is a famously great quote and is always eager to talk up his ability to do stuff — he once said that he can throw a baseball 100 miles per hour. We are in favor, however, of an NBA Madden tournament so we can see just how good he is at the game.