Antoine Walker: “My dream is to play in the NBA”

At the end of November, we told you that Antoine Walker was taking his talents to the D-League. Tonight, that journey begins. Suiting up for the Idaho Stampede (who are currently 0-7 on the young season), ‘Toine will take on the Dakota Wizards in Boise. Not that you’d be surprised, but the 12-year NBA veteran has his sights set on making it back to the Big Show.
“My dream is to play in the NBA,” Walker told Brian Murphy of the Idaho Statesman. “I left the game at the wrong time. I want to leave the game on my own merit. … This is the perfect stepping stone to see if I can still be competitive and play at that level.
“I’m here to play.”
While Walker’s intentions to make a comeback have been known for some time, the delay was because he had to pass through waivers. As the only winless team in the D-League, Idaho had the top waiver position, one the Stampede and coach Randy Livingston kept by passing on other players to wait for Walker.
“Antoine brings leadership, and he’s seen it all,” Livingston told Matthew Brennan of D-League.com. “He’s multi-talented, he can handle the ball, post up, shoot threes, and just bring that calming presence that we’ve been missing early on this season. Someone that can calm down our young guys and reel them back in to the point where we can win some games. I think he still a lot to give to the game in terms of playing for his own personal reasons, so I think it’s going to be a win-win situation for our team going forward.”
“I had opportunities to go overseas, but I turned them down,” continued Walker. “I think this is the best place to play, I love the competition. There’s a lot of young guys that come down here from the NBA, and I think if I have any aspirations to play I need to be competitive with them.”
You can watch the game live (and free) on NBA Futurecast tonight at 9:00pm EST.
What do you think? Will Walker make it back to the NBA?
I am pulling for him to get one more shot.
It would have to be on a roster that needs some emergency veteran depth upfront. Of course Toine jacking 3’s would have to be out of the question upon signing.
If he can still shimmy, he can still ball.
keep dreaming tubby
i wonder how this guy still pays the check; hes still clubbing in the chicago’s swanky joints
This guy sucks, and he sucked when he was in the league. The guy avged like 20ppg…on 40% and less than 30% from 3…just think of how many shots he had to miss throughout his career? How many BAD shots did this guy take? He might as well just jacked the ball from fuckin half court w/ how he was shooting, yet he always thought he was hot shit. Fuck this guy.
“My dream is to play in the NBA”…thing is, he already played in the fucking NBA and he was a ruthless jacker who hurt his team more than helped it when he was living his dream.
He had his fucking dream come true, and he blew it, so he can go fuck himself. Now the guy is taking up a roster spot from some other young guy who has the fire to succeed but hasn’t had his own chance to shine yet. Fucking Awalker, go suck at something else, stay away from basketball.
Everyone deserves a chance a redemption..Hope the brother makes it back
control you forget to take your pills?
Everyone knows he was a ball hog and took bad shots and spent his way into ruin.. but most of your comments are idiotic. He was an all star and a fan favorite trying to get back on the court.
how the hell do you blow away a hundred mil anyways?
srb
I NEVER forget to take my pills…
So, you pretty much saying “yeah, you are right, but your comments are idiotic”? How are my comments idiotic? This guy doesn’t deserve a second chance, and he sucked enough that he didn’t even really deserve the first. You going to hate on me for hating on him? Antione Walker of all fools? Come on, find someone else better to white knight, I can at least see defending Rondo…but how can you defend this guy?
I’d rather see Penny Hardaway get another shot. imo
not sure why people said he didn’t help any team… last i checked this guy helped the celtics back into the playoffs… and won a championship with the heat… i’m not saying that he’s a marquee player, but he was at least a decent nba player (multiple all star team appearances…)
control it was idiotic because it was laced with F words and nonsense and insults. Guy’s starting at the bottom to try to work his way back up. What’s wrong about that and why shouldn’t he have the chance to do it?
my fondest memory of Antoine walker was when I was in Vegas doing some last min gambling at the hotel before my flight out …he stepped to the craps table I was at and started putting money down …I have never seen a table go that cold so fast …I left the hotel $200 poorer and thinking, “damn, that MFer sucks at everything”