It is exceedingly rare to see coaches in professional sports leave for the college ranks for the same job title, but with two weeks left until the start of the WNBA season, that’s exactly what happened with Atlanta Dream head coach Nicki Collen.

Collen, who took over as head coach in Atlanta in 2018, was announced as the new head coach at Baylor after Kim Mulkey left for the LSU job.

The news came as a shock to everyone, including to players of the Dream, as Collen has been running Atlanta’s training camp and even met with the media on Monday to talk about the upcoming season.

Ya’ll blowing me up… Please I’m just as shocked as ya’ll 😩🤷🏾‍♀️ — 𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐈. (@kalanibrown21) May 3, 2021

Start your weekend off with the confidence of @NickiCollen draining threes through cross traffic 😅 #GoDream pic.twitter.com/3m8PODkh56 — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) May 1, 2021

Folks from around the WNBA community were stunned by the news and had some very funny responses to Collen just dipping out right before the start of the season.

Less than 2 weeks before the season dawg?!?! 😭 pic.twitter.com/E5OjEfmRnK — Devereaux *casual fan* Peters (@MsPeters14) May 3, 2021

Everyone picked Nicki Collen to win COY meanwhile Nicki: pic.twitter.com/LgYg42BHjr — Jas (@JasTayler) May 3, 2021

who is going to coach the atlanta dream — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) May 3, 2021

The Baylor job is, without a doubt, one of the best in all of college basketball and for Collen it is likely a spot that provides her more job security long-term. Still, it is pretty wild to see someone leave an active head coaching job at the professional level for a college job, and the Dream are left with more questions than answers with less than two weeks until the start of the regular season. We’ll find out soon who they elevate to head coach, but if nothing else this provides a whole new layer of drama to the WNBA season.