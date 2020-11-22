The Hawks Have Reportedly Put In An Offer Sheet On Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Atlanta Hawks have, as expected, been one of the NBA’s most active teams during the free agency period as they entered the offseason with the most cap space in the league. To use that space, they’ve signed veterans Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo, as well as taken a bit of a flier on Kris Dunn to beef up their defensive presence in the backcourt.

Still, after those moves, they had up to $19 million to use and the one big free agent left on the market was Bogdan Bogdanovic. There has been a ton of smoke surrounding the young shooting guard’s free agency, starting with the botched sign-and-trade with the Bucks and then reports of interest from the Hawks, Knicks (who also have gobs of space), Lakers, and Pacers, the latter of whom have been rumored to be interested in a sign-and-trade. However, much like how things went with the Bucks, everything was dependent on Bogdanovic’s interest in signing an offer sheet with a team — something he apparently didn’t sign off on with Milwaukee.

The Hawks have now placed their offer sheet on the table, per Sam Amick of The Athletic, which must be signed by Bogdanovic and agreed to in principle before returning to the Kings where they have the opportunity to match if they so choose. The deal is a reported 4-year, $72 million deal ($18 million annually), which would put the Hawks right at the cap.

Atlanta is submitting an offer sheet on Bogdan Bogdanovic, source tells @TheAthletic. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) November 22, 2020

A source tells @TheAthleticNBA that the Hawks' offer to Bogdan Bogdanovic is 4 years/$72 million. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) November 22, 2020

As Amick relays in a later tweet, he doesn’t believe Atlanta would submit such an offer sheet if they didn’t feel good about their chances. The question now is whether Sacramento will match once (or if) Bogdanovic signs the offer sheet, and given their apparent willingness to do a sign-and-trade to move him elsewhere, it’d be a fairly surprising — but not completely unreasonable — if they were to match.