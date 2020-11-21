The Atlanta Hawks have made moves to bolster their frontcourt over the last few months. From trading for Clint Capela to taking Onyeka Okongwu in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, it’s evident that Atlanta wants to bolster its big men with Trae Young manning the point. The latest example of this is the biggest addition they’ve made yet.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Oklahoma City marksman Danilo Gallinari will head to the Atlanta Hawks on a three-year deal worth $61.5 million.

Free agent F Danilo Gallinari is finalizing a three-year, $61.5M contract with the Atlanta Hawks, his agent Michael Tellem of CAA Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Gallinari has moved around plenty in his decade-plus in the NBA, and there have always been concerns about his ability to stay on the floor. But when he’s been able to play — and he has stayed pretty healthy over the last two years — no one has ever doubted his ability to score. Last season, Gallinari was excellent for the Thunder, averaging 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game. He connected on 43.8 percent of his field goal attempts and 40.5 percent of his threes.

Atlanta is building a pretty interesting team around Young, and one thing they don’t really have is someone who can get buckets when he’s not on the floor. Gallinari fixes that, and while we’ll have to wait and see if the Hawks can make the playoffs, at the very least, their offense is going to be a blast.