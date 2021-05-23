The 4-5 series in the Eastern Conference is among the most even matchups that we have in the 2021 NBA playoffs. The 4-seed went to the New York Knicks, which some prognosticators did not even believe had a shot to make the playoffs when this year began. What no one saw coming was that their defense would be among the best in the NBA, while Julius Randle would take a step forward to become a legitimate All-NBA player.

The 5-seed, meanwhile, went to the Atlanta Hawks, and interestingly enough, this was the expectation. The team’s ownership group made no secret of the fact that it expected a playoff berth after going all in during free agency last off-season. Despite a coaching change, Atlanta has managed to do that behind Trae Young and a high-powered offense.

It might be the hardest series in the first round to get a read on, but at the very least, it should be a blast.

Game 1 TV Info

Tip Time: Sunday, May 23; 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Network: TNT

