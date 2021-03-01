The 2020-21 season was supposed to be a breakout for the Atlanta Hawks and their third-year star, Trae Young. No team spent more in free agency than the Hawks, bolstering their wing depth with high-priced veterans like Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic, and addressing their point guard depth behind Young by signing Kris Dunn and Rajon Rondo. Clint Capela, finally healthy after being traded to Atlanta last deadline but never appearing before the shutdown, would patrol the paint on defense and serve as another lob threat and rebounder offensively. Add that to a promising young core of John Collins, Cam Reddish, De’Andre Hunter, and Kevin Huerter, and you had all the makings of a team that was ready to become a playoff team for the first time since tearing things down to start over in 2017.

However, with the midway point of the season two games away, the Hawks are just 14-20, currently on the outside looking in for the play-in tournament, much less a firm playoff position. Injuries are a major factor and must lead any conversation about the Hawks, as Atlanta has never had their full roster together and has been constantly without a few key contributors. Gallinari and Rondo are back in the rotation now but have each missed significant time, while Bogdanovic has played just nine games and is working his way back from knee injury. Hunter, who was enjoying a breakout season in his sophomore campaign, likewise has missed half of the season and counting with a knee injury of his own. Reddish has missed 13 games, currently sitting out with Achilles soreness, and when you add it all up it isn’t a shock that this Hawks team hasn’t been able to do anything consistently.

While Bogdanovic seems on the path to being back fairly soon after the All-Star break, Hunter’s absence looms much larger because of the two-way play he was providing. Prior to Hunter’s injury, Atlanta was 10-9, firmly in the hunt for a top-6 seed in the East to avoid the play-in, in large part because their top lineup was mowing opponents down. It’s hard to overstate the importance of Hunter to keeping the Hawks defense together. The best defensive lineup in the NBA this season that has played 200 or more minutes is the Hawks’ Young-Reddish-Hunter-Collins-Capela group, boasting a 99.0 DRtg in 207 minutes, per Cleaning the Glass.

Simply swapping Hunter for Kevin Huerter causes that to plummet to a 122.0 DRtg, the 7th worst among five-man lineups with 200-plus minutes, and that group has had to play 401 minutes together this season.

Even factoring injuries, this has been a disappointing season for the Hawks, because while Hunter’s presence is critical, it can’t be this bad without him.

That was the effort to stop a game-winning dunk by Lamar Stevens in Cleveland last week, one in which at least three if not all five Hawks messed up on the biggest play of the game. Solomon Hill’s trap wasn’t supposed to come that early if at all, which surprised Tony Snell who was not looking to trap, allowing Collin Sexton to calmly dribble out of it and get the ball over to Stevens, who drove unimpeded to the rim despite Trae Young and Danilo Gallinari both having opportunities to step in front and choosing instead not to — Huerter was likewise caught in a bit of no-man’s land behind Jarrett Allen. It was all pretty terrible, and was followed up by a possession where they didn’t even get a shot off to try and beat the buzzer with a game-winner of their own.

They followed that performance up with a drubbing of the Celtics, exorcising some demons in the process, but for every step forward, there have been two steps back in Atlanta this season. They got smacked by the Thunder, a team that plays with a nightly effort Hawks fans could only dream of at this point, because they seemed to think the Boston win had righted all of their wrongs. Then Sunday saw them lose to a Jimmy Butler-less Heat team that has been rather abysmal when their star is out, falling apart down the stretch as Miami went on a 10-0 run to shut the door after it was tied at 95-95 with three minutes to play.

Fourth quarter collapses have been a theme of the season for the Hawks, as no team has been worse in the fourth quarter this season than Atlanta, boasting a league-worst net rating (-8.2) and defensive rating (120.4) in the final quarter. Only the Pistons have a worse record in games that qualify for clutch statistics (within five points on either side with five minutes or less to play), as Atlanta’s 6-13 record in such games is tied with the Timberwolves, who also just fired their head coach in part due to their inability to execute late.

Head coach Lloyd Pierce was the first to take the fall for the Hawks struggles, as he was fired on Monday afternoon in a move no one around the Hawks organization was surprised by, least of all Pierce himself. Coaching a team through injuries is a difficult task, but doing so when you don’t have the full attention of your top star will make that a downright impossible one. Young and Pierce didn’t always see eye-to-eye on where Trae’s next steps should be as a player, with Pierce regularly imploring him to improve when playing off the ball (when they had the personnel to do so) and challenging Young and others to be more assertive on the defensive end. That messaging wasn’t getting through to the young star, and as such there always felt like a clock was on Pierce’s tenure as coach.