Austin Rivers Has ‘No Problems’ With New Rockets Teammate Chris Paul

Austin Rivers and Chris Paul are together once more. Well, kind of. The latter’s injury prompted the light-benched Houston Rockets to sign the former Los Angles Clipper over the weekend in a move that made many wonder how Paul would take the news.

There was plenty of discussion when Paul worked a trade out of Los Angeles last summer that it was partially Rivers’ doing, both the guard and Doc Rivers, the Clippers coach. Many believed that, at least in part, would explain a lot of the tensions between the two teams, which last season spoiled over into an off-court confrontation where players used secret tunnels between locker rooms to scuffle about an on-court incident with Blake Griffin.

It was all very scandelous, and using a word like “despised” to describe your former coach and teammate isn’t a great sign, especially when that former teammate becomes a teammate once more. But Austin Rivers wants to assure you that there are no problems between he and Chris Paul. In fact, he wouldn’t be a Houston Rocket if there were. Rivers spoke to the Houston media on Monday and made it clear that things are square between he and Paul.