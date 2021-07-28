Former U.S. President Barack Obama is getting more involved with the NBA. Per a release from the league, Obama is now a strategic partner with NBA Africa, which includes him acquiring what was described as a “minor equity stake” in the organization.

NBA Africa includes the Basketball Africa League, which launched this past May, and features individuals like Dikembe Mutombo and Grant Hill as investors. Per the league, Obama’s stake will be used to fund Obama Foundation youth and leadership programs on the continent.

“The NBA has always been a great ambassador for the United States—using the game to create deeper connections around the world, and in Africa, basketball has the power to promote opportunity, wellness, equality, and empowerment across the continent,” said Obama per the release. “By investing in communities, promoting gender equality, and cultivating the love of the game of basketball, I believe that NBA Africa can make a difference for so many of Africa’s young people.”

Obama is a well-documented basketball fan and this marks his first significant foray into a business partnership with the league. As early as 2017, there was speculation that Obama could become a minority owner in a team someday post-presidency. This is not that, but it does make sure that the 44th President of the United States is involved with the game of basketball in some capacity.