Earlier this year, fans watching basketball at the Tokyo Olympics were treated to halftime entertainment in the form of a basketball shooting robot that shot from the free throw line, three-point line, and even halfcourt, leading to a lot of jokes about Ben Simmons, Kawhi Leonard, and others.

After impressing early on, the robot was exposed as a fraud, incapable of dribbling and, as the tournament wore on, it got less accurate and started missing shots. However, the FIBA basketball robot got back in the lab — literally, in this instance — and has added dribbling to its arsenal, as it showed off on Monday. However, unless this robot is going back in time to play in 1947, these garbage handles aren’t going to get it anywhere anytime soon.

🚨 If you're scared of high-tech robots, we have more bad news for you THIS GUY CAN DRIBBLE NOW, well, at least to some extent 😅 🦾 🦿 🎥 IG – b.league_en pic.twitter.com/WbykGL19G3 — FIBA (@FIBA) December 27, 2021

As happened the first time around with its pitifully slow shooting form, the reaction to the robot dribbling from people was mostly about how they would still destroy it in some 1-on-1.

i’d fuckin snap his circuits on the court, lame ass can’t even do a layup https://t.co/W5Dy9HVCrH — ?MeXe¿ (@Mykecodone) December 27, 2021

Who had the audacity to show this off? 😂😂 Get back in the lab https://t.co/3u3kWVoEx7 — Willie T. Rangler (@WillieRangler) December 27, 2021

Easiest steal into transition bucket in my life https://t.co/Tmp1HS9Mop — Young Jefe 😵‍💫 (@jaylen_fuller) December 27, 2021

This Mf is garbage 🗑🤢 https://t.co/68HHczhLTJ — lalisas wife big mac (@Big_maccc455) December 27, 2021

We cookin this robot on the court easily https://t.co/Xd2Y8tDJOF — HAWAII C (@C_fee_) December 27, 2021

ROBOTS CONFIRMED FOR NO GAME

MY GRANDMA COULD CROSS UP THIS FOOL https://t.co/h4qJO9SoDd — Fuuka of Christmas 📕💀🎴☔🤼‍♀️🌃🦇 (@AriaOfTheStar) December 27, 2021

Id cook his shit https://t.co/eQm2KHpGNL — Professional NFT Thief (@sbarot326) December 27, 2021

I’m clamping up this bag of bolts https://t.co/cULo8u1KDr — Turkish Spongebob 🕌 (@WorldwideFm_) December 27, 2021

mfer got no handles, skynet getting washed 🥱🥱 https://t.co/11yxYSFOJN — Filipe Mig-L | B*L*M 1312 (@tiremmedecasa) December 27, 2021

There were also lots of folks calling out the robot for looking like Stanley from The Office trying to dribble with just one hand.

Why’d they model its dribbling after Stanley though https://t.co/SvIUIXmQOC pic.twitter.com/AiabF44XIe — Travis Souders (@travissouders) December 27, 2021

And, of course, Bob Cousy got slandered by many because, well, what else do you expect from a video of someone dribbling slowly with one hand in a straight line.

Bob Cousy highlight tape https://t.co/90B92yEMZn — Richie (@CellyHardChard) December 27, 2021

Not really worried about AI takeover when Bob Cousy here is the best they got https://t.co/yo99rO7TOq — Max (@notmaxhinrichs) December 27, 2021

Dribbling like Bob Cousy. I’m stealing that and going the other way every time. https://t.co/Lh672INgwL — Chris Metzler (@Chris_Metzler94) December 27, 2021

dribbling like an NBA 75 player I’ve never heard of https://t.co/IJ025gzNyi — Hector Diaz (@iamHectorDiaz) December 27, 2021