The USA men’s basketball team fell apart on Sunday in Tokyo, blowing a fourth quarter lead to France thanks to an offense that was unable to score a basket in the final 3:40 seconds — a problem Team USA has had in exhibition games as well. The loss led to plenty of jokes at the Americans and even saw Evan Fournier get to the root of USA hoops’ issues with one sentence, pointing out that they’re a lot of great individuals but not yet a great team.

However, before the jokes arrived at the USA’s expense, the basketball world’s focus was on something that happened at halftime of the USA-France game, where a basketball shooting robot was brought out for the mostly empty arena to shoot from all over, cashing everything.

A basketball robot. For your pleasure. pic.twitter.com/5LZF2vpwNg — Ann Killion (@annkillion) July 25, 2021

There were a number of camps that you could be in for reactions. My personal favorite was everyone pointing out that this robot’s release was outrageously slow and as such, you could just block this robot every time.

Slow Ass release, I would work this robot https://t.co/jYiko4JCrF — Nick Marbles (@nick_marbles) July 25, 2021

Release is too long, I’m swatting that shit every time fr 💯💯💯 https://t.co/TysTEQzm7h — #isaiahpilled (@TeeTooToopWhoop) July 25, 2021

I could defend the SHIT out of this clown https://t.co/kTsp1Wx0jB — Sanford & Son Volt (@buttt_stufff) July 25, 2021

Blocking that shit to next week https://t.co/Y09gM4t2uT — 🕷🕷🕷 (@peyroll) July 25, 2021

I’ll lock this stiff ass foo up https://t.co/UqASTa1xb9 — Miklo (@Jadedkiss2324) July 25, 2021

Release is too slow I’d block the shit out of that https://t.co/DOPGeMRDKi — Josh Means (@jmeanz) July 25, 2021

I would dominate this fucking thing https://t.co/bVY5BJGSYZ — Max McGee (@mcgeezy01) July 25, 2021

I’m locking his ass up https://t.co/7Vmbf1dINU — JD (@jdscribna) July 25, 2021

I'd dunk on it https://t.co/PAKaaHc5Lq — The Thumb Thespian (@BishopCognac) July 25, 2021

I’m swatting the shit outta that https://t.co/9qERGROF7O — Neema (@findingneema23) July 25, 2021

I would’ve blocked tf out of this!!!! https://t.co/9P9l2tgRrg — It Me, NBA Draft Expert™ (@ChampagneChonny) July 25, 2021

There were also a lot of tweets about the robot being better than Ben Simmons or the Sixers needing to trade Simmons for the shooting robot.

Already better than Ben Simmons https://t.co/Y2sMWDXBuN — Luka Magic (@banjxhn) July 25, 2021

Ben Simmons is embarrassed https://t.co/TFv76MGb2u — Juan LG (@JustLakerGame) July 25, 2021

Better shooter than Simmons 🤣 https://t.co/ndI61aV8sS — Musa 🦍 (@KgosinagaMusa) July 25, 2021

This is what happens when Ben Simmons asks for a living wage hope you’re happy https://t.co/Ub2xL5peCl — k-dubs (@cowlonfull) July 25, 2021

Ben Simmons for the robot and a first https://t.co/scTvkGP30I — Paul Blest (@pblest) July 25, 2021

Sixers are NBA champions if we have this robot instead of Ben Simmons https://t.co/7eVsMOOCLP — Mike Bradley (@RealMikeBradley) July 25, 2021

The next most popular joke was that the USA squad needed this robot against France.

Can we get it on Team USA???? https://t.co/svgJ8l1Yd9 — Anthony (@ZombiesIsBeast) July 25, 2021

Hmm, maybe we need THIS to hit open 3s at the #Olympics! #USAvsFrance https://t.co/iCGIgGWux5 — Mike (@MainEventSwerve) July 25, 2021