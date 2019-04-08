Chloe Jackson Led Baylor Over Notre Dame In A Thrilling National Championship Game

04.07.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Notre Dame and Baylor met in the women’s national championship game on Sunday night in Tampa Bay and delivered an instant classic where Chloe Jackson and Arike Ogunbowale put on a show.

The Bears jumped out to an early double-digit lead, going up 25-14 after one quarter on the Irish and maintained that advantage at the half.

However, Notre Dame, like a year ago, was unfazed and, despite a 17-point deficit at one point, clawed their way back into the game in the second half. Baylor saw forward Lauren Cox suffer a devastating knee injury and had to be taken to the locker room in a wheelchair late in the third quarter with a 12-point lead.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGSBAYLOR BEARSNCAA TournamentNOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP