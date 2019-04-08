Notre Dame and Baylor met in the women’s national championship game on Sunday night in Tampa Bay and delivered an instant classic where Chloe Jackson and Arike Ogunbowale put on a show.
The Bears jumped out to an early double-digit lead, going up 25-14 after one quarter on the Irish and maintained that advantage at the half.
However, Notre Dame, like a year ago, was unfazed and, despite a 17-point deficit at one point, clawed their way back into the game in the second half. Baylor saw forward Lauren Cox suffer a devastating knee injury and had to be taken to the locker room in a wheelchair late in the third quarter with a 12-point lead.