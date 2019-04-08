Getty Image

Notre Dame and Baylor met in the women’s national championship game on Sunday night in Tampa Bay and delivered an instant classic where Chloe Jackson and Arike Ogunbowale put on a show.

The Bears jumped out to an early double-digit lead, going up 25-14 after one quarter on the Irish and maintained that advantage at the half.

First quarter goes to Baylor 🐻 The Bears take a quick 25-14 lead. pic.twitter.com/hsHtUovXrH — ESPN (@espn) April 7, 2019

However, Notre Dame, like a year ago, was unfazed and, despite a 17-point deficit at one point, clawed their way back into the game in the second half. Baylor saw forward Lauren Cox suffer a devastating knee injury and had to be taken to the locker room in a wheelchair late in the third quarter with a 12-point lead.