Notre Dame Stunned Mississippi State With A Buzzer-Beater To Win The NCAA Women’s National Championship

04.01.18 1 hour ago

Notre Dame’s incredible run through the NCAA Women’s Tournament was punctuated with an incredible 61-58 comeback win on Sunday night in Columbus over Mississippi State. The Irish trailed by 13 at the half and as many as 16 in the third quarter, but a 16-1 run to close the third sent the game to the fourth quarter tied, where some incredible drama played out.

The Bulldogs regained control late thanks to a three-pointer from Mississippi State’s Roshunda Johnson that gave the Bulldogs some breathing room at 58-53. Unfortunately for Mississippi State, that also proved to be their final basket of the game.

