Behind The Bench: Lance Stephenson Hates Rajon Rondo

Getty

Comedian and New Orleans comedy theater founder Chris Trew is a New Orleans Pelicans fan who has a single season ticket directly behind the visitors’ bench inside New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center, where he intently listens to and interacts with the opposing team’s players and coaches. He will be documenting his experiences here for us in a regular column called Behind the Bench. You can follow his in-game interactions live on Twitter at @ChrisTrew. The Pelicans’ opponent in this column: the Indiana Pacers, who visited New Orleans on Wednesday, March 21st.

Chris Trew

This game was cheeky from the jump, as the Pacers weren’t supposed to be here tonight, nor were the Pelicans supposed to be playing their fourth game out of five in six nights. That pesky, leaky roof back during Mardi Gras is why we’re here. The New Orleans Pelicans, fully aware of the situation, did all they could to make up for it — free parking, sure; songs during timeouts that evoke water, yeah; a Smoothie King-branded poncho giveaway … hell yes.

None of the players are likely happy to be here under these circumstances, but the Pelicans are bearing the brunt of the rescheduling. Understandable, as it was their roof. Indiana was home two days ago against the Lakers and is back at home two days from now against the Clippers — a New Orleans, LA sandwich with L.A. bread. The Pels, however, played the Mavs the night before, will play the Lakers tomorrow, and also played the Rockets and the Celtics on a back-to-back two ago. That’s a buffet line.

During pregame warmups, a totally normal-seeming Pacers fan clutching his autograph book got a signature from a sprinting Thaddeus Young. Moments later, the final Pacer on the floor — a very sweaty Darren Collison — jogged by the Pacers fan, completely ignoring the autograph request.

An Indiana security guard following Collison, witnessing the crestfallen fan, stopped to say “He never signs anything.” The fan seemed to think, “Darren Collison, six teams in nine years, 12.7 points per game career average never signs?” Darren was extremely sweaty, so let’s blame it on that. The man just had to dry off before jumping back in that pool.

Trevor Booker checked in sometime after “It’s Raining Men” banged throughout the arena. He quickly boomed out three hustle plays, and had a different taunt for each one. The first time, a fan called him weak, and he shot back with flexed arms following a dunk. Next was a simple hand extension after a layup in traffic, then a finger point after a jumper. I was pulling for Booker to have a good game, just to see how many taunts he had. The bench seemed to be the most happy whenever Booker scored, so maybe he was having a bad day and everyone was trying to cheer him up.

Al Jefferson was constantly acknowledging fans, in such a jolly, joyful way that it would be hard to hate him even if he carved up the home team (he didn’t, but still). One fan kept at him all game long just because he was also from Monticello, MS. Once Al waved and smiled (sometime around when “Blame It On The Rain” was pouring out of the loudspeakers), more fans went after him and he kept waving and smiling. Al Jefferson — one of the good guys.