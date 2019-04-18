Getty Image

After an absolutely dreadful performance in Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets, one in which he scored just nine points, dished out only three assists and was generally a sieve on defense, Ben Simmons flipped the switch for Game 2. Simmons continually burrowed his way into the lane en route to a 18-12-10 triple-double, helping the 76ers drop 145 points and even their series with the Nets.

Ahead of Thursday’s pivotal Game 3, Nets guard Jared Dudley shared his feelings on how his team, and perhaps much of the NBA, views Simmons, calling him “great” in transition but “average” when the 76ers are forced to set up their offense in the halfcourt. On Thursday morning, Simmons responded.