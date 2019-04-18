Ben Simmons Responded To Jared Dudley’s Claim That He’s ‘Average’ In The Halfcourt

04.18.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

After an absolutely dreadful performance in Game 1 against the Brooklyn Nets, one in which he scored just nine points, dished out only three assists and was generally a sieve on defense, Ben Simmons flipped the switch for Game 2. Simmons continually burrowed his way into the lane en route to a 18-12-10 triple-double, helping the 76ers drop 145 points and even their series with the Nets.

Ahead of Thursday’s pivotal Game 3, Nets guard Jared Dudley shared his feelings on how his team, and perhaps much of the NBA, views Simmons, calling him “great” in transition but “average” when the 76ers are forced to set up their offense in the halfcourt. On Thursday morning, Simmons responded.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Philadelphia 76ers#Ben Simmons
TAGSben simmonsJared DudleyNBA PlayoffsPHILADELPHIA 76ERS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.16.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.15.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.15.19 3 days ago
The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Food Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

04.15.19 3 days ago 2 Comments
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP