The only thing left for Ben Simmons to do in his rookie season is pick up the award he’s already earned. But the Philadelphia 76ers forward says there would be extra special meaning to winning the award this year.

Simmons said seeing teammates get snubbed for their own Rookie of the Year honors has given him a bit of extra motivation to win the award in his first season. Last season, Dario Saric and Joel Embiid lost out on ROY honors to Milwaukee’s Malcolm Brogdon.

Embiid publicly stated that he should be Rookie of the Year. When asked about this year’s award, Simmons pointed out that he would be winning it in honor of the young players on the Sixers who missed out on the award.