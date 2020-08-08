Getty Image
DimeMag

Ben Simmons Will Leave The NBA’s Bubble To Undergo A Procedure On His Knee

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Philadelphia 76ers lost Ben Simmons earlier this week, as the All-Star guard/forward left the team’s game against the Washington Wizards with what was eventually described as a subluxation of the patella tendon in his left knee. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Simmons will undergo a procedure on his knee, with Wojnarowski mentioning that the goal is to remove a “loose body.”

Wojnarowski went on to say that Simmons needs to leave the bubble in order to undergo this procedure, something that Charania confirmed. He’s previously been ruled as out indefinitely, although that was before word hit the Twitterverse about needing surgery, and Wojnarowski says that a timetable will be announced soon.

The Sixers will, obviously, hope that Simmons is able to return from injury as soon as possible, although needing to go under the knife seems like the sort of thing that will quash those hopes. Wojnarowski went on to report that Simmons returning might be dependent on Philly’s ability to make a run this postseason.

Philadelphia played its first game in the bubble without Simmons on Friday evening, picking up a 108-101 win over the Orlando Magic. Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Al Horford — which will need to be the team’s big three if the Sixers are to go on any sort of a run — combined for 67 points and 37 rebounds in the victory.

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Best Rap Albums Of July 2020
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×