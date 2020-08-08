The Philadelphia 76ers lost Ben Simmons earlier this week, as the All-Star guard/forward left the team’s game against the Washington Wizards with what was eventually described as a subluxation of the patella tendon in his left knee. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Simmons will undergo a procedure on his knee, with Wojnarowski mentioning that the goal is to remove a “loose body.”

Philadelphia’s All-Star F Ben Simmons will undergo surgery to remove a loose body in his left knee, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 8, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons will undergo surgery on his left knee, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2020

Wojnarowski went on to say that Simmons needs to leave the bubble in order to undergo this procedure, something that Charania confirmed. He’s previously been ruled as out indefinitely, although that was before word hit the Twitterverse about needing surgery, and Wojnarowski says that a timetable will be announced soon.

Simmons will leave the NBA's Bubble for the procedure, and a timetable on a return is forthcoming. https://t.co/Vn7PsL3hZr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 8, 2020

After consultation with the 76ers‘ medical staff and several specialists, Ben Simmons is leaving the NBA campus to remove a loose body in his left knee. https://t.co/xzxST5tTe6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2020

The Sixers will, obviously, hope that Simmons is able to return from injury as soon as possible, although needing to go under the knife seems like the sort of thing that will quash those hopes. Wojnarowski went on to report that Simmons returning might be dependent on Philly’s ability to make a run this postseason.

While the Sixers haven't ruled Simmons out for the season, sources say it would take a deep run into the playoffs to keep the door open on the possibility of a return — and that's still an iffy proposition. For now, the Sixers need to prepare for a postseason without Simmons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 8, 2020

Philadelphia played its first game in the bubble without Simmons on Friday evening, picking up a 108-101 win over the Orlando Magic. Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Al Horford — which will need to be the team’s big three if the Sixers are to go on any sort of a run — combined for 67 points and 37 rebounds in the victory.