The primary concern surrounding Ben Simmons before the Philadelphia 76ers’ season came to a halt in March was whether his injured back would heal in time for him to play in the playoffs. That ended up correcting itself due to the league’s layoff before the Orlando bubble, but on Wednesday afternoon, the 6’11 guard picked up a separate knock that forced him to leave the team’s game against the Washington Wizards.

During the third quarter of play, Simmons tossed in a lob to Al Horford and appeared to tweak something in his left knee. Soon after, the All-Star guard/forward made his way into the locker room.

Ben Simmons heads to the locker room after an apparent leg injury pic.twitter.com/hDZDycMszl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 5, 2020

It’s unclear exactly what the injury is or the extent to which he’s hurt, but as you can see in that clip, Simmons had a slight limp as he was walking back. And prior to the game’s fourth quarter, Simmons was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Ben Simmons has a left knee injury and will not return to tonight's game. #Sixers — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) August 5, 2020

In relatively good news, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the preliminary indications are that Simmons did not suffer anything too serious.

Early indications on Ben Simmons are encouraging — no swelling or pain in left knee after leaving court, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2020

While it goes without saying, any injury suffered by Simmons that would keep him from playing would be a gigantic blow to the Sixers’ hopes of making a lot of noise this postseason. Hopefully he just tweaked something and will be able to return to action during the team’s next game — a Friday evening tilt against the Orlando Magic — but we’ll keep you posted as more information is available.