The Golden State Warriors, by nature of being a franchise that values big name players that can help in their pursuit of a championship, have been among the teams that have popped up in rumors regarding a Ben Simmons trade. In fact, some reporting has indicated the Philadelphia 76ers reached out regarding a potential trade in the lead-up to the NBA Draft, only to be rebuffed.

Unfortunately for Philly, it appears the Warriors have no interest in acquiring Simmons’ services. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Golden State’s decision-makers seem united in their belief that there’s never been a reason to pursue a deal for the 25-year-old All-Star.

The Warriors front office isn’t currently split on whether or not to accept a Ben Simmons trade offer from Philadelphia. There isn’t — and has never been — a realistic one on the table for them to discuss. Talks can’t be considered dead because they’ve never even really been alive, multiple sources confirm.

Slater went on to confirm the widely-reported offer the Sixers sent the Warriors — Simmons for Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, the Nos. 7 and 14 picks in the 2021 Draft, and two more picks — was swiftly turned down, and that the team isn’t looking to move any of their youngsters right now, writing that Golden State isn’t “currently initiating any trade calls offering their young players for veterans, Simmons or otherwise. They have zero intention to do so in the coming weeks, sources confirm.”

If anything, this illustrates the issues the Sixers have in trying to find a Simmons deal that meets the bar they’ve set. This is the second day in a row that this sort of thing has been mentioned — on Wednesday, a report came out that the Sacramento Kings refuse to include De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton in talks, even though Philly insists on one of them being included.