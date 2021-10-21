Getty Image
DimeMag

Ben Simmons Was Cleared To Workout After Getting Treated For Back Tightness But Went Home And Is ‘Not Mentally Ready To Play’

TwitterAssociate Editor

Ben Simmons showed up to the Philadelphia 76ers’ practice facility on Thursday, where he was expected to go through an individual workout. But in a twist that probably isn’t a particularly big surprise, that did not happen — Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Simmons popped into the facility and then left without doing said workout.

It did not take long to figure out what, exactly, was going on. According to Wojnarowski, Simmons showed up and told the Sixers’ training staff that he is dealing with back tightness, for which he received treatment.

The team’s medical staff, after treating him, gave Simmons the all clear to go ahead and do whatever the coaching staff wanted him to do. Despite this, he went home.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Simmons doesn’t believe he is in a place where he can suit up for the team amid a tumultuous offseason where he’s made clear his desire for a trade. As a result, Charania says, there is no expectation that Simmons will take the floor any time soon.

The news comes on the heels of the Sixers winning their season opener on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, 117-97. The game on Friday against Brooklyn will be their home opener.

