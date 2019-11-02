The 10 Best Basketball Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Basketball is a sport that’s practically built for the drama of movies. The fast-paced action is perfect for montages, and the tension of last second-heroics punctuated by the sound of a buzzer are all the makings of cinematic greatness. But not all hoops films are made equal. Some, in fact, are downright mediocre and others, while originally praised as brilliant, have fared worse over time than others.

There are plenty of basketball movies — whether they follow a team’s journey or are simply the backdrop for the larger thrust of the picture itself. But a good basketball movie needs a strong story, some realistic-looking basketball game-play and maybe some classic moments that stand out to fans years later. A good quote or two doesn’t hurt, either.

Whether it’s a film that has actual basketball players in it or actors doing their best impression of a real-life baller, the best films make viewers lose themselves in the game for a moment. The rest may as well be Disney Channel Original movies. There a certainly some movies in the works that might gain entry on this list, but basketball movies are rarely about time travel. So we’ll address the LeBron James Space Jam when it comes.

Having trouble sorting it all out? We’ve got you covered. Let’s infallibly rank, with absolute certainty and no room for debate, the 10 best basketball movies ever made.

10) Semi Pro

There has to be a comedy on here, and Semi-Pro is it. The heyday of struggling basketball teams is ripe with comedy, and this Will Ferrell movie is criminally underrated in his overall comedic cannon. Ferrell as a player/coach/owner of an American Basketball Association team is a gem. This movie is not realistic in any way — Andre Benjamin of Outkast plays a prominent role — but it doesn’t have to be. Basketball in Flint, Michigan looks like a hell of a lot of fun in this one, and its enduring legacy is the occasional Tropics jersey you’ll see at an NBA game.

9) Hoosiers

Hoosiers needs to be on this list because it is regarded as a classic basketball movie. The Indiana Pacers have a Hickory High jersey that looks very cool. And Gene Hackman in a coaching role is always something to appreciate. But there is not a movie on this list that has aged worse than Hoosiers, a film made in 1986 and a film about an all-white small town basketball team triumphing because they got one good player. In this particular movie, they are the good guys. But three decades later, it’s hard not to view the team they beat as the far more interesting story.