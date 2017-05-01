Getty Image

The NFL Draft ended on Saturday, setting the stage for the main event of sports drafting this weekend: The BIG3 Draft in Las Vegas on Sunday. Yes, everyone’s favorite 3-on-3 basketball league featuring retired NBA stars finally held its highly anticipated draft, where 24 selections were made to round out the five-man rosters ahead of the summer season.

There were some big names in the BIG3 draft pool, but it was made clear that name recognition was not going to be enough and that these teams were looking for the guys that still actually have game left in the tank. Among the former NBA names that weren’t drafted on Sunday were Latrell Sprewell, Steve Francis, Smush Parker, Flip Murray, Kenny Anderson, Isaiah Rider, and Joe Smith.

While those former NBAers are left without a team, there are 24 players that have a new squad for the summer. We’re going to break down how all eight teams did, to the best of our ability considering a lot of these guys haven’t been in the league for quite some time, and offer up some very serious draft grades based off how teams filled needs, acquired talent, and if I just generally liked the players they drafted.

3’s Company — Andre Owens, Mike Sweetney, and Ruben Patterson (D): Allen Iverson and DerMarr Johnson are the captain and co-captain here and I just don’t think they really addressed team needs especially well. Sweetney is the only big body on the roster, and he’s not a guy you’d think you could rely on to play the majority of games. So, this is the official small-ball team of the BIG3, and I just don’t know if they have enough shooting around Iverson to really make it work. We’ll see.