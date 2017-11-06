The BBB Booth At ComplexCon Was Cash Only Because Big Ballers Don’t Use Cards

11.06.17 4 months ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Big Baller Brand gets national attention because of Lonzo Ball’s presence on the Lakers and LaVar Ball’s constant presence on television screens, which sometimes makes us forget just how small of an operation the sneaker and apparel company is right now.

It is a family-owned startup that is trying to tap into a world of sneakers that’s dominated by global corporations. Sometimes we get a reminder of how small BBB is, like when Lonzo Ball’s first signature shoe, the ZO2 Prime, got a completely new redesign because the first edition wasn’t the fit he wanted and everyone that bought the shoe on presale was alerted they would be getting the new look sneaker instead.

We got another reminder at ComplexCon over the weekend, where Big Baller Brand was among the many brands to set up a booth where those attending the convention could buy some merchandise. However, if you wanted to load up on BBB apparel at ComplexCon, you had to be carrying cash. Because what kind of big baller doesn’t have stacks on deck?

Around The Web

TAGSbig baller brandlavar ballLonzo Ball

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP