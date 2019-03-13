Getty Image

The calendar turning from February to March stirs up excitement in every sports fan, because even if you don’t follow college basketball all year (Note: please do watch college basketball all year), there’s something special about witnessing March Madness every year. Sixty-eight college basketball teams duke it out in a single-elimination tournament that is, objectively, not always great at determining a champion while simultaneously being, objectively, the most fun thing in sports.

Before we get to the NCAA Tournament, though, college basketball’s 32 conferences have to determine champions. Conference tournaments kicked off last week, and while those were largely the always-entertaining mid-major conference tournaments, the high-majors got things underway this week.

Even among the lofty standard set by the sport’s other 31 conferences, there’s something extra special about the Big East descending on New York City every March and battling it out at Madison Square Garden. While the conference has gone through more turmoil than perhaps any other in the sport, seeing a number of the teams join and leave the conference, the gravity of the Big East Tournament is unmatched.

For years, Bill Raftery has been a part of the Big East, first as a coach at Seton Hall, then from his seat in the broadcast booth. This year, Raftery will be there once again, providing analysis and praising the players who display admirable “onions” for FS1 and Fox. He might not be as integral to the festivities as Madison Square Garden, but it’s awfully hard to imagine watching a Big East Tournament without Bill Raftery kicking games off and letting us know when a team is coming out in MANTOMAN.

To get prepared for this year’s go around, which kicks off with the 8-9 game between Butler and Providence on Wednesday at 7 p.m., we spoke to Raftery about the history of the Big East Tournament and some of his favorite moments from over the years.