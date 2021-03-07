One of the major bummers of the last few seasons has been the status of Blake Griffin. The man who was once known for spectacular dunks had slowly formed himself into one of the most complete players in the NBA, while playing for the Detroit Pistons. Despite this, the Pistons were anywhere from mediocre to terrible while he was in Detroit so no one really got to appreciate Griffin playing some of the most skilled basketball of his career. Eventually, injuries took their toll and Griffin has just sadly not been the same.

With Griffin past his prime, and tired of playing for a team that is clearly in a rebuilding phase, the Pistons and agreed to a buyout, with the team waiving him so he could go sign with a contender. According to The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets are on their way to bringing him in now that he’s cleared waivers. He’ll be playing alongside Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant. This will also pair him with former Los Angeles Clippers teammate Deandre Jordan.

Blake Griffin has cleared free agency waivers and the six-time NBA All-Star is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2021

Griffin might not be the same player he used to be, but this could be a spectacular addition to a Nets team already filled with All-Stars. In Detroit, Griffin became very accustomed to running the offense and the Nets play a style that lends itself to offensive creators. It would not be weird to see Griffin bring up the ball every once in a while and play pick and roll with Kevin Durant, or to be the screener for Harden.

The Nets themselves also gain yet another offensive piece without any real risk, or needing to unload any assets to do so. Brooklyn has one of the most efficient offenses in the NBA this season and it’s hard to not see Griffin making it even better, even in small doses.