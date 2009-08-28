“Babe Ruth is the greatest baseball player that ever lived. I mean, people say he was less than a god, but more than a man. You know, like Hercules or something!”
— Benny Rodriguez, The Sandlot
In this game, Hercules goes by the name Michael Jordan. Except for those who are old enough to have seen Wilt or Russell or Oscar play in their primes, there is little argument that MJ is the greatest basketball player that ever lived. How little? Mike is the only player who you can refer to simply as “G.O.A.T.” and everybody knows exactly who you’re talking about. And yet, over time I’ve come to learn one almost unbelievable truth:
Michael Jordan is overrated.
(I paused for a minute after I wrote that sentence. No lightning bolt, no ghost of Michael rising from the fog to dunk on my foolish head. OK, cool. Moving on…)
How could we have possibly overrated the guy who sets the standard for ratings? By having grown-ass men do what the kids in The Sandlot did, and turn him into a character that is superhuman on the court and unflawed at his craft. I wrote about this last year, when Kobe Bryant‘s competitiveness was similarly becoming blown up to legendary proportions. In painting Kobe out to be a basketball killing machine who goes 100% every single second of every single game — even when we have clear evidence to the contrary — while the sentiment and appreciation for greatness were welcome in a time where almost everybody is a cynic, at the same time, we weren’t allowing Kobe room to be human.
Jordan is, as usual, the standard-bearer for this kind of treatment. Here is an actual, typical response (taken from this article) when somebody dares bring up the notion that Kobe, the MJ of the 21st century, might be somewhere near as good as Michael:
“The Lakers were up by 24 in a Finals game and lost. That’s nothing like Michael Jordan, he would have never let that happen. No comparison.”
These are often bolstered by claims that Prime Mike would drop 67 points on Kobe easily, that he’d lock him down on D and make him look like Willie Green, and then “Six Rings!” is dropped to end the argument, intended to hit with the force of a Scottish claymore.
But Jordan also missed the playoffs or got knocked out in the first round five times. At Mike’s peak, he lost games to Lottery teams, had some 8-for-27 shooting nights, got lit up on D occasionally, got dunked on, turned the ball over, missed dunks, missed game-winners, and passed up potential game-winners. Ask him as much, and he’ll tell you. He still stands as basketball’s ultimate winner, but he was not an unyielding, flawless winner.
This isn’t about comparing Michael to Kobe — that just happens to be the closest modern-day comparison. It’s about one man reaching mythical proportions in the game, when, unlike Paul Bunyan, we actually have tons of video evidence and first-hand accounts to bring us back to reality.
In the last week, I’ve been to the magazine rack and seen ESPN and Beckett have printed special All-Jordan issues commemorating MJ’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame next month. A pretty easy and understandable undertaking considering this is the most photographed and written-about athlete ever, but where was the All-Magic issue? The All-Bird issue? Michael is bigger than the rest, but have we decided that Michael is also bigger than the game, or that he’s just the only one worthy of such reverence?
I get it, though. Jordan wasn’t just our best player, he had — and still has — the greatest aura. His influence goes beyond anyone else’s and will endure longer than anyone else’s. My younger brother, an avid Air Jordan collector, was just shy of 10 years old when Mike hit The Last Shot against Utah. I have a cousin whose name is Jordan. I watch the “Look Me In the Eyes” commercial once every couple of weeks, just because. I’ve been in a packed Madison Square Garden that buzzed, then fell silent, then broke out into wild cheering when Mike appeared in the stands and took a seat. I get that what makes Jordan JORDAN goes beyond basketball.
(Story time: In three years as a full-time professional sportswriter, I’ve been rendered speechless in front of a celebrity exactly two times.
The first was at an NBA Live 07 promo event in New York. While casually chatting up T-Mac, Tony Parker and Nate Robinson like we were lifelong friends, I soon found out Toccara Jones — subject of the greatest magazine cover I’ve ever seen — was also working the event as an interviewer for BET. Over 20 minutes that felt like an hour, my feet got me within speaking range several times, my eyes earned me a couple flashes of attention, but my mouth just wouldn’t play along.
The second time was at All-Star Weekend ’08 in New Orleans, at a Boost Mobile party/pool tournament. There I was comfortably making the rounds with everybody from Gabrielle Union to Kevin Durant (weirdest moment of my life: Choppa from Da Band came up to me and Andrew Katz like, “What up, fam?” as if we knew each other), until Michael Jordan entered the picture. In a surreal scene where Mike was playing pool against Michael Bivens while BBD’s “Poison” was blasting on the speakers, fueled by vodka-cran, I decided to go over and say something. I slipped past his bodyguard, Charles Oakley, but once I got close to Mike, I forgot what I was gonna say. I settled for “accidentally” nudging his arm, exchanging a head-nod, then giggling back to my group like a girl at a Trey Songz concert.)
But somewhere along the way, we forgot that Jordan at his best wasn’t Jordan all the time. When people get on LeBron for not having a jumper (like Mike) or not having a championship (like Mike), they forget that Mike didn’t always have those things. Even if he made it close to perfection, there was always a process.
I’ve been tinkering with this column for about a week, trying to figure out a way to make my point without being called a “hater” or just plain crazy. And maybe I am #2, but definitely not #1. Growing up, I found myself in awe of Michael’s game as much as anybody — and perhaps even more so when he came back to the Wizards and showed it wasn’t all just about physical superiority — but I was also able to see the full picture.
He wasn’t a perfect player. He isn’t completely, indisputably, the greatest of all-time. He isn’t THAT much better than Magic or Bird or Oscar or Kobe or (save this space for LeBron once he wins some championships). He didn’t score 50 “at will”; he had to work for it.
And, thankfully, Michael has too much respect for the game, his teammates and his competitors to ever say things implying otherwise. He can, like the rest of us should, remember that Space Jam was just a movie.
I haven’t even read the whole thing, but I just puked in my mouth a little bit… I’m not even sure if I want to continue because I think my childhood is about to be destroyed…
I actually agree, he is the GOAT, but not that much better than the names you mentioned.
Nah seriously…You’ve got some points here. The legend has become greater than the man. He is still the GOAT however.
Nice article.
I think the thing we forget when saying he isn’t THAT much greater than the current guys is that when MJ retired in 96, he avg’d close to 40ppg in that finals series. He led teams to the greatest records ever.
He may not have been a ‘perfect player’, but as far as dominating goes physically, but more so mentally is where he is leaps and bounds better than those other legends.
While you can point out that he lost to lottery teams, and lost playoff series. It’s hard to say that once he learned truly how to win, it was game over for the rest of the league.
The only man in history that can rival his status is Wilt, but then Wilt didn’t elevate his team to championships upon championships, Russell did that.
MJ was imperfect like a muthafucka, but that’s what made him human; and all his successes that much more impressive.
THANK YOU for stating what I’ve been saying for a while. Mike, while a great player and fun to watch, wasn’t “The absolute, this isn’t even debatable, greatest of all time”. He had flaws just like everyone else. I’m old enough to remember that he wasn’t the greatest teammate (ask Craig Hodges and Steve Kerr). That he didn’t make everyone around him better from day one (ask Dave Corzine). That he wasn’t always a winner (ask the Celtics and Pistons).
Most people that respond are going to say Mike was the best because they grew up watching him. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again (and know that I’m gonna catch hate from EVERYONE)….
At the same age, Kobe is a better basketball player than Mike. Better shooter, better passer, better ball handler. Plays D just as good.
Let the hate begin.
Space Jam was real.
Yea I can agree with the article and have thought the same thing for a long while.
Course whenever you disgrace the name of Jordan people tend black-out lol.
Good read.
i for one still cant figure out how mike used to get that much separation on his jumpshots his footwork was amazing, i know this is besides the point but kobe takes way harder contested shots, mike was stronger faster tougher smarter
I’m in total agreeance, my friends say he’s the best dunker as well, but he couldn’t do soem of the thigns people are doing today. revolutionized the game, but probably has less hops than Eddie Robinson
MJ by no means was “perfect”, but name another player closer to “perfect” than him?
He will tell as much that he used defense to distinguish himself from Magic and Bird. As we all know anybody playing real ‘d’ is gonna get bopped, dunked on etc, the makings of a champion is how you respond.
I 2nd what Scott said. MJ is “The G.O.A.T” no question. We as people are easily entertained. So to watch in amazement at the shots, dunks, last second heroics…Mike just seemed from another World.
You can make the case that Mike is exactly where he should be. Sure you can put the crown on a bunch of players…Your Magics, Birds, Shaqs, Kobes, LeBrons (still awaiting that) but he single handedly dominated an era which some call the greatest era in basketball.
I mean for guys like Barkley, Ewing, Stockton, Malone, & Miller to not have a chip due to one man is crazy. Let”s be real…Olujawon and Clyde were lucky.
Also, its the marketing. The shoes & the commercials. You wanted to be Mike when the Gatorade commercial came on. You had to have a pair of MJs. You had to (even if you were a Knick fan) pray that he would drop 50 just because he’s playing in the Garden.
No one has meant more to a sport than he has except Ali or Ruth. He was just that great. For anyone growing up in awe of his play…you wanted to be just like him playing the game we all know and love.
How could you not think he’s the greatest after watching the Flu Game or his double nickle on his 1st game back in MSG?
He’s an Icon. A living legend. The “G.O.A.T”
and then “Six Rings!” is dropped to end the argument, intended to hit with the force of a Scottish claymore.
yeah you watch deadliest warrior
If he was playing today………….Holy Hell each night!
Had Jordan not retired,he would of easily won 8 championships in a row..Those (97-98) Jazz teams used to own Kobe (8-1) Kobe,but not Jordan..(rings 5&6)
Mike is the MAN… the MYTH… the LEGEND…
Those missed game-winners, at least he got the balls to take em, (Lebron) and came back with a vengeance each time — Nick Anderson stealing the ball. Mike had to work himself into shape. So while filming Space Jams, he worked on his game too, had the film crew build a B-court!
Determination right there!
Austin–
Kind of disappointed you did not provide any meaningful examples of MJ being overrated. When you have a thesis–MJ is overrated–as incendiary as yours, you have the potential to write a powerful piece. This one kind of fizzled out.
I’m a huge MJ fan and three things really stand out from his career that make him the apex predator:
*87-88 season. MVP, defensive player of the yr, slam dunk champ, all star game MVP, led the league in steals and points, sick #s in both catgs. He DOMINATED the league. Younger guys look up the stats from that yr. Unreal.
*6 finals MVPs. Record is going to stand for a long time. Kobe has no shot at this one whatsoeverand LBJ has his work cut out.
*Johnny Kilroy. Youtube it folks.
Austin, to make your piece satisfying (granted, who cares what lil Pau Wow thinks) can you please give me 3 succinct reasons why MJ is overrated and why he should be rated beneath number one. (That’s what you mean by overrated, right?)
lol at the black-out commencing.
I can’t believe this. As if my last day at my summer job wasn’t taking a big enough toll on my emotions, now I have to deal with this?
Great article, Austin. Well said.. Let’s not forget Nick Anderson ripping him in the 95 playoffs and a lot of those cold shooting nights.
MJ is hands down the GOAT so fuck off #2. He did the most with what he had physically and that is where it’s at.
I think you’re a little too young to remember the impact that Jordan had when he came into the league. Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and an older Julius Erving were the standard bearers for the league, but none of them had the impact on the casual fan that Jordan did. I would venture a guess that you would either not be writing for Dime or no one would be reading what you’re writing were it not for Jordan. The bottom line is there is no such thing as a perfect player, but if I had first pick in an all time all star draft, Michael Jordan would be it.
Mike had beaten the “Monstars”..can Kobe beat em too?..Will there be “Space Jam 2”?Hope Bill Murray will still be in the cast, Peter Venkman rules!
lol @ Gee. You’re so right.
This is actually a better read than most junk I see on here.
Good read!
MJ was great, but it was marketing and advertising overexposure that led to this myth that he was perfect at everything.
I feel the same way whenever anyone types out the lie that Shaq was the most dominant player ever. Show some of Wilt Chamberlain’s stat lines, and the fact that rules had to be changed because he could put up a 50-50-20 game, and see how Shaq compares.
Shaq’s a different case, because he’s not that smart. But Jordan would be honest enough to admit that he belongs in a group with Wilt, Magic, etc and not on some shelf above them.
1995-96 Chicago Bulls 72-10(.878).with Longely(9.1. ppg) & a Dennis Rodman(5.5. ppg) in the front court..SMH..Not to mention Ron(Stuttering)Harpers (7.4. ppg)
I think MJ was top three for sure. I tend to believe Magic was the best player ever myself.
One thing I love though is hearing MJ talk about teams like the Celtics and the Lakers. That they would come to town in their prime and just know that they’d beat your team.
These guys all make themselves the best with their confidence. When you actually get up to the top rung it’s virtually impossible to really rank them. But fans always will. It’s what we do.
at #7 Al Jefferson puts up better points and rebs than Tim Duncan but he damn sure ain’t better than Timmy.
Is Jordan in his prime better than Magic in his prime?
Good read AB, appreciate the article!
He was not perfect in his Era. But if he played today, he would drop 50 every night!
Here is my thought…Jordan was Jordan. I can’t argue that he wasn’t or was the best, but back when Jordan played there was one Jordan…
Today there are multiple athletes (some teams with more than one) with not just god given talent offensively but with the defensive skills that Michael possesed. My point is the game has evolved to faster, stronger, smarter players as a whole.
I’m not saying Mike wouldn’t hang with todays players, cuz we all know he would, just saying it would have been tougher to win championships (I wouldn’t bet against him not winning six in this era).
There are many players with Jordans athleticism….And when Jordan played there were a select few….Now that doesnt take away from him being a winner…that is why the games are played and Jordan did what was necessary to win….this makes sense in my mind, just might not be able to put it down in words to make sense for others.
Question for everybody? When was Mike in his Prime? 88-92 or 95-98, because his actual GAME changed during those 2 periods… I keep reading that he would drop 50 every night. Mike was not a created player and this ain’t XBox. Today he would still be the best player in the league but lets not go overboard with the 50 every night campaign…
when Mike was ON nobody could fuck with him, on offense or defense, nuthin’
If Stern wasn’t pissed that MJ was betting on his Bulls to win every game he wouldn’t have “changed careers” to play baseball and you’d be looking at 8 STRAIGHT TITLES
Believe what you want but that’s the deal
Would he be the best today? It is hard to determine that. Would Wilt score 100 today or grab 50 boards per game. They have to play the games to make me believe. I can’t imagine situations like this…I find it funny how people try to compare eras … was Ponchorela cooler than Brad Pitt…back then CHIPS was the shit.
Mike is the embodiment of hard work. What came natural to magic, bird and others Mike worked for and surpassed them. His game wasn’t the prettiest, but it was effective. One thing that everybody says about Mike was that he worked hard and was extremely competitive.
@12 kobe bryant!!!! Let the hate begin
True…he wasn’t perfect (nobody will ever be), but MJ was the closest thing we had to a Perfect basketball player…I mean I know he missed some crunch time shots but only some. Compared to the many he made it’s like he never missed a single…Anyway the dude excelled in EVERY CATEGORY available. Like you said he’s not that ahead of Magic or Bird but one factor is that the Lakers had a name before Magic and so did the Celtics before Bird. But the Bulls that’s different. We witnessed a man COMPLETELY turn around a franchise and more importantly a league. So when it’s all said and done it’s all about the impact he had. And nobody (in all sports) had more impact than MJ.
