The Blazers Have Reportedly Extended Neil Olshey’s Contract Through 2024

05.24.19 36 mins ago

Getty Image

The season didn’t end in exactly the way they’d hoped, but the Portland Trail Blazers‘ improbable run to the Western Conference Finals amassed all sorts of goodwill both inside and outside of the organization, and the folks involved have already started to cash in.

After being named to the All-NBA Second Team on Friday, Damian Lillard became eligible for a supermax contract extension worth around $191 million that would keep him in Portland until he’s 34. He’s widely expected to receive and sign that deal this summer.

Head coach Terry Stotts likewise didn’t waste any time securing his future with the team. The day after the Warriors swept them out of the conference finals in Game 4 on Monday, Stotts signed a contract extension of his own, the details of which haven’t been released. Now, team president Neil Olshey has done the same, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

