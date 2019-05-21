Damian Lillard Is Expected To Agree To A Supermax Extension In Portland This Summer

05.21.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Portland Trail Blazers held double-digit leads in the final three games of the Western Conference Finals, only to see them erased in spectacular fashion by the Warriors en route to a sweep and a fifth straight Finals appearance.

Even after getting swept, the Blazers enter this offseason with far more optimism than in years past, but some interesting roster decisions to make. While their core of Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, and Jusuf Nurkic is locked up through 2021, they have a number of key role players entering free agency and will need to get creative to fill the potential void Enes Kanter, Al-Farouq Aminu, Rodney Hood, and Seth Curry could leave should they go elsewhere.

While those decisions will take some serious thought, the future of Lillard will not. The All-Star guard is under contract for two more years, but will be supermax eligible this summer provided he makes an All-NBA squad, as is a virtual lock.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP