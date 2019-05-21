Getty Image

The Portland Trail Blazers held double-digit leads in the final three games of the Western Conference Finals, only to see them erased in spectacular fashion by the Warriors en route to a sweep and a fifth straight Finals appearance.

Even after getting swept, the Blazers enter this offseason with far more optimism than in years past, but some interesting roster decisions to make. While their core of Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, and Jusuf Nurkic is locked up through 2021, they have a number of key role players entering free agency and will need to get creative to fill the potential void Enes Kanter, Al-Farouq Aminu, Rodney Hood, and Seth Curry could leave should they go elsewhere.

While those decisions will take some serious thought, the future of Lillard will not. The All-Star guard is under contract for two more years, but will be supermax eligible this summer provided he makes an All-NBA squad, as is a virtual lock.