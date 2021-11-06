The Portland Trail Blazers’ longtime top basketball executive is now the subject of an investigation following allegations of “10 years of mistreatment leading to mental and physical stress,” per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Neil Olshey, who has been with the organization since 2012 and serves as its general manager and president of basketball operations, is facing a number of allegations that led to Blazers owner Jody Allen hiring an outside firm to look into them.

While the franchise and Allen declined to comment and Olshey did not respond to The Athletic, their reporting indicates at “at least” one employee reported misconduct. Haynes was able to add some details into the “toxic” environment that included “intimidation and profanity-laced tirades, among other bullying tactics.”

Olshey, 56, was hired by the franchise in 2012. Over his decade as the top basketball decision-maker, multiple employees assert they have had multiple grievances with his treatment of staff in the workplace, sources said. Furthermore, several staff members raised concerns with the organization’s alleged “mishandling” of the situation when video coordinator Zach Cooper died in April 2020, sources said.

The Blazers confirmed the reports of an investigation on Saturday afternoon.

Olshey joined the Blazers after spending several years in the Los Angeles Clippers’ front, including a stint as the franchise’s general manager. Haynes reported that members of the organization hope that an investigation could lead to “change after feeling voiceless and unheard for so long.”