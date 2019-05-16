Getty Image

Boban Marjanovic is many things. A best friend to Tobias Harris is certainly one of them. An action star is, as of today, another. The Sixers big man — the biggest in the league, actually — is a villain in the latest John Wick movie: John Wick 3: Parabellum.

We’ve known for some time that Marjanovic would be in the film, which continues the story of John Wick completely destroying any and every assassin that gets in his way. But what we didn’t know is how Boban got involved in the action movie franchise and what he will be doing in the film. Those answers came on Thursday in a piece in the Wall Street Journal that included interviews with Boban and Chad Stahelski, the film’s director. As it turns out, the role was not created for him, but rather Stahelski had a role in mind for a very tall killer that Marjanovic happened to fit perfectly.

“Someone with a heart and soul who was fun and interesting and yet gigantic,” said the director. “I couldn’t find anyone.” But then he mentioned his seemingly impossible quest to one of his producers. Basil Iwanyk happened to be a Los Angeles Clippers fan, and his years of experience watching far too much basketball was finally about to come in handy. He knew there was exactly one man for the job. “You need to get Boban,” Iwaynyk told Stahelski. “What’s a Boban?”

There are a lot, of interesting details in the feature, which includes a small detail about Marjanovic’s work visa, which his agents feared would prevent him from working on the movie because it was given to him to play basketball, not act. Thankfully, all of that got sorted, because the stories about Boban filming the movie are a delight.