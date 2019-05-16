



Getty Image

There are, approximately, hundreds of millions of reasons to be excited for John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, the latest film in the beloved action series which debuts on May 17. The one that is most relevant to basketball fans is that Boban Marjanovic, the 7’3 backup center for the Philadelphia 76ers, plays an assassin who gets into it with Keanu Reaves’ titular character.

Why? Who knows! All I know is it rules. And while the Marjanovic and the Sixers’ 2019 postseason came to an unceremonious end at the hands of Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors, the good news is it let the big man head to Los Angeles for the premiere of the film on Wednesday night.

In even better news, Marjanovic was apparently allowed to bring someone to the premiere, and because things are occasionally good in 2019, he decided to bring Philly teammate Tobias Harris.



Bobi and Tobi, of course, are tight, and are two of the closest friends in the league. It only made sense that they’d attend this together, especially because it’s not the first time they’ve bonded over film — the pair visited the set of Bad Boys For Life in Miami and hung out with Will Smith last month. Oh, and as it turns out, they weren’t the only basketball players to attend the premiere, as JaVale McGee also made a cameo.

honestly i was very depressed until right now pic.twitter.com/9ubwPJvyk1 — Katie Heindl (@wtevs) May 16, 2019

There is no indication this is going to happen, but if we get a JaVale cameo in John Wick: Chapter 3, I am going to be the happiest person on earth.