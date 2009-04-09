Bodega x Rockport

Today my man Kurtis “K.P.” Pemberton of Epiphany Media sent me over a pair of the Bodega x Rockport special collab shoe.

If you’re not familiar with either brand Bodega is the sneaker spot to go to in Boston. If you don’t know where it is then you might never find it. Even if you were standing in the store. Bodega fronts as totally different establishment with a hidden door that takes you to the actual sneakers. And Rockport has been lacing people with hot footwear for years.

Bodega and Rockport collaborated to create this masterpiece. The shoe has a classic look and I dig the white sole as well as the plaid lining.

