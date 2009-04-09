Today my man Kurtis “K.P.” Pemberton of Epiphany Media sent me over a pair of the Bodega x Rockport special collab shoe.
If you’re not familiar with either brand Bodega is the sneaker spot to go to in Boston. If you don’t know where it is then you might never find it. Even if you were standing in the store. Bodega fronts as totally different establishment with a hidden door that takes you to the actual sneakers. And Rockport has been lacing people with hot footwear for years.
Bodega and Rockport collaborated to create this masterpiece. The shoe has a classic look and I dig the white sole as well as the plaid lining.
I dub these the “I Am Sams” cause they go full retard.
They don’t look too bad from the side but why tartan inside? wtf? Christian, I’m begging you to put something decent up. I’ll do you an article for free just please no more nasty!
Coop
Coop,
Give these a chance. They are very versatile. What type of shoe would you rock? Let us know brother! lol
-cgf
Boat shoes seem to be in again. GQ is playing them out right now. I think the East Coast digs them more than we do out West. I’ll stay with my chucks. But I’ll have to remember these Bodegas next time “I’m On A Boat!”
@S2ML : I see girlies wearing boat shoes all over the place here in Florida for about the last 6 months or so. Guess it’s gonna catch up once everywhere else gets warm.
These are too much boat shoe with a wallaby-looking graft.
@CGF
Maybe Coop has no legs. My boy Marco is in a wheel chair and he hates on every shoe out there too.
christian wow man hell no u r 2 for 400 with me
Hahaha Spliff
Okay Christian, here are a few links to things I find acceptable (aesthetically):
[blog.nikebasketball.com]
[krossovki.net]
[www.sneakerfiles.com]
You want examples of things I think you should be wearing to a club, just holla! :)
Coop